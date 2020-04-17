Beverly Aceto
1935 - 2020
Beverly Mary Aceto, passed away on April 08, 2020. She was born on June 14, 1935, to the late Ruth (Morrissette) Campbell and Thomas V. Campbell. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Ruth Start, and her brothers Thomas Campbell and Arthur Campbell. Surviving is her husband of 60 years, Robert E. Aceto, her two sons, Robert A (Julie) Aceto, Jeffrey (Colleen) Aceto and two daughters, Lisa (Keith) Crandall and Linda Aceto. Beverly has nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Along with being a mother, she held a job as a baker at the Buttonwoods Almacs store in Warwick RI. She also worked for the Catholic Diocese of Florida. She loved her two Pomeranian dogs, Noelle and Molli, loved her rag-doll cat Sheena, and was a fantastic cook! Born and raised in Rhode Island before retiring and moving to Davenport Florida in 1989, Beverly recently moved to Milton Georgia to live with her daughter and son in law, Lisa and Keith Crandall. A private memorial service will be held in RI at a later date and once the CV19 restrictions allow. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to the ASPCA. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.lakesidefuneralhomega.com.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020.
