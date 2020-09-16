1/1
Beverly Jean Battles-Black
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born January 7th, 1949 in Orlando, Florida, Beverly Jean Battles-Black was called home on September 6th, 2020. She graduated from Jones High School in 1967, and joined the Band as a Majorette. Shortly after graduation, Beverly married the trailblazing Orlando Firefighter Harley Leak, and produced two children: Yusef and Tamara. Beverly soon became a trailblazer in her own right, by becoming the first certified Black Female Installer Repairwoman employed by Southern Bell in Central Florida (highlighted by an article in the Orlando Weekly Observer in 1973.)

Beverly is survived by her son Yusef G. (Athena) Leak of Orlando, FL; and her daughter Tamara N. (Christopher) Johnson of Lake Mary, FL.

She is also survived by two grandchildren: Tamia N Johnson and Yusef G Leak, Jr.

Beverly also leaves behind her siblings; Karen "Kaye" (Michael) Morton, Arthur L. Battles II, Caffee Carson, Oscar Battles, Charlotte "LaDonna" (Doug) Long, Ricky Battles, Julie McClellan, Kenneth McClellan, Tammy (Theo) Townsend, Alma (Jerry) Warner, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. Viewing will be held September 18th, 2020 at Mitchell's Funeral Home, located at 501 Fairvilla Rd, Orlando, FL from 4pm – 6pm. A Graveside Service will be held at 10am on September 19th, 2020 at Washington Park Cemetary on Bruton Blvd in Orlando, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell's Funeral Home
501 Fairvilla Rd
Orlando, FL 32808
(407) 298-0703
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved