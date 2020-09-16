Born January 7th, 1949 in Orlando, Florida, Beverly Jean Battles-Black was called home on September 6th, 2020. She graduated from Jones High School in 1967, and joined the Band as a Majorette. Shortly after graduation, Beverly married the trailblazing Orlando Firefighter Harley Leak, and produced two children: Yusef and Tamara. Beverly soon became a trailblazer in her own right, by becoming the first certified Black Female Installer Repairwoman employed by Southern Bell in Central Florida (highlighted by an article in the Orlando Weekly Observer in 1973.)



Beverly is survived by her son Yusef G. (Athena) Leak of Orlando, FL; and her daughter Tamara N. (Christopher) Johnson of Lake Mary, FL.



She is also survived by two grandchildren: Tamia N Johnson and Yusef G Leak, Jr.



Beverly also leaves behind her siblings; Karen "Kaye" (Michael) Morton, Arthur L. Battles II, Caffee Carson, Oscar Battles, Charlotte "LaDonna" (Doug) Long, Ricky Battles, Julie McClellan, Kenneth McClellan, Tammy (Theo) Townsend, Alma (Jerry) Warner, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. Viewing will be held September 18th, 2020 at Mitchell's Funeral Home, located at 501 Fairvilla Rd, Orlando, FL from 4pm – 6pm. A Graveside Service will be held at 10am on September 19th, 2020 at Washington Park Cemetary on Bruton Blvd in Orlando, FL.



