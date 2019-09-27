|
Beverly Joan Mroczka, 89, of Oakland, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Beverly was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul. She will be forever cherished by her children Ann Waite (John) Altamonte Springs, FL, Bob Mroczka (Debbie) Geneva, FL, Karen Russo (Mark) Oakland, FL; grandchildren Jessica Hill-Alvarado (Jose), David Hill, Fred Hill (Amy), Elizabeth Hill, Kevin Mroczka (Kristen), Bryan Mroczka, John-Paul Russo; great-grandchildren Kayla Artes, Hunter Hill, Gage Mroczka, Zoe Mroczka, Erin Hill, and Jimmy Poole.
A viewing will be held at 6:00pm – 8:00pm Thursday, October 3 at Dobbs Funeral Home, 430 N Kirkman Rd. Orlando, FL 32811.
The Funeral/Mass will be held at 11:00am Friday, October 4 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 801 N Hastings St. Orlando, FL 32808. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a contribution in Beverly's name to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019