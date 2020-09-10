1/1
Billie L. Dean
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean, Billie L. Funeral Services for Billie L. Dean, 89, of Apopka, Florida, will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church Orlando, 3000 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida 32805. Public visitation will be held today from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at New Jacobs Chapel M.B. Church, 410 West Highway 50, Clermont, Florida and Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Zanders Memorial Chapel, 232 West Michael Gladden Boulevard, Apopka, Florida 32703. He is survived by his loving wife, Isadora, children: Sabrina, Kimberly, Kitrina & Ryan, sister: Amy Jones, other relatives & sorrowing friends

www.zandersfuneralhome.com

"A Zanders Service"

(407) 886 3388 * (407 886 5656 (FAX)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marvin C. Zanders Funeral Home
232 W. Michael Gladden Blvd.
Apopka, FL 32703
(407) 886-3388
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved