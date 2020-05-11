Billie S. Meehan, 91, of Ocoee, FL passed away on April 20, 2020. She was born November 14, 1928 in West Palm Beach, FL. Billie owned a local foliage nursery for over thirty years. She is survived by her husband, William; 2 sons, Michael Meehan (Rochester, NY), Tony Meehan (Eustis, FL), daughter, Ellen Ritten (Ocoee, FL); 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She will be missed very much.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 11 to May 12, 2020.