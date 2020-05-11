Or Copy this URL to Share

Billie S. Meehan, 91, of Ocoee, FL passed away on April 20, 2020. She was born November 14, 1928 in West Palm Beach, FL. Billie owned a local foliage nursery for over thirty years. She is survived by her husband, William; 2 sons, Michael Meehan (Rochester, NY), Tony Meehan (Eustis, FL), daughter, Ellen Ritten (Ocoee, FL); 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She will be missed very much.



