Billie S. Meehan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie S. Meehan, 91, of Ocoee, FL passed away on April 20, 2020. She was born November 14, 1928 in West Palm Beach, FL. Billie owned a local foliage nursery for over thirty years. She is survived by her husband, William; 2 sons, Michael Meehan (Rochester, NY), Tony Meehan (Eustis, FL), daughter, Ellen Ritten (Ocoee, FL); 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She will be missed very much.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved