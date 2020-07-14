1/1
Billie Tate
Tate, Billie, 1931 - 2020. He died Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born in Orlando, Florida, to Haywood and Macie Tate, both deceased. He was married to Rosa Wallace Tate, who preceded him in death. His sister, Klette Johnson, is also deceased. She had two children, Pamela Cole and Timothy Motlow, both deceased. Mr. Tate is survived by his three stepchildren, Ramona Cutts Wright (George), Alva Cutts Johnson (George) and Raymond Cutts, III. He has two nieces Honey Cole Wilson and Lorraine Motlow and a nephew Bobby Cole Jr. Mr. Tate is a retired educator, who worked for Orange County Public Schools. He attended Jones High School and Bethune Cookman College. He was an 82nd Airborne Ranger, who served in the Korean War. (Gail and Wynn's Mortuary)

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
GAIL & WYNN'S MORTUARY, Inc. - Orlando
1300 Bruton Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32805
