Bilma Felina Rubio
Bilma Felina Rubio, age 82, passed away with her family at her side on September 16, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Pedro Rafael Rubio, her father Maximino Aguilera, mother, Rafaela Aguilera, and her grandson, Pedro Javier Rubio. Bilma is survived by her daughter Vivian S. Oviedo, her sons Pedro M. Rubio and Lionel E. Rubio, her grandchildren:Jorge Oviedo, Vanessa Oviedo, Lauren Rubio, Tanner Rubio, Reese Rubio, Alexander Rubio, and great-grandchildren: Elijah Figueroa, Chloe Oviedo, Jorge Pedro Oviedo, and Zariah Martinez, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, brothers, sisters, in-laws, friends and extended family.

Born June 1, 1938, in Velasco, Oriente, Cuba, Bilma immigrated to the United States in 1961. After much hard work, sacrifice, persistence, good fortune, and the grace of God, she was blessed to have lived the American Dream. She opened her own business, Bilma's Interiors, in 1972, creating custom drapes and decor. The results of her craftsmanship, creativity, and design grace the interior of many fine homes in numerous prestigious communities throughout Central Florida. Her designs were showcased in several Parade of Homes of Orlando and featured in several books and magazines. After 48 years, her business continues to thrive today in the hands of her daughter. She enjoyed spending time with her family and took great joy in her grandkids. She had a generous and giving personality, helping multiple families and immigrants establish successful and productive lives in the United States. She brought joy not only to her family but to many others. Her life was well lived. Blessed be her memory.

A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church of Pine Castle, 1001 Hoffner Avenue, Orlando, FL at 11:00 AM on September 21, 2020. To obtain further information regarding funeral arrangements or leave a condolence message for the family online, visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
