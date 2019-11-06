|
|
Blanche Darby Ericson passed away on November 5, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born in Worcester, VT and first married Ralph Osborne, a pilot who died in WWII. She then married John Harry Ericson (deceased) and had 4 children over their 57 years together. She is survived by Diane Ericson, Harry (Sue) Ericson and Nancy (Mike) Carpenter; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Sharon Sedig. We are all blessed to have a mother and grandmother that loved and cared for us so well.
Special thanks to the caring people at Savannah Court of Oviedo, Redeemer Lutheran Church, and to her extended family and her friends who brightened her day with their visits and calls.
The funeral service will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Winter Park, FL. A viewing will take place from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. The interment will take place at 9:00 a.m. on November 12th at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019