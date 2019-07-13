Blanche Marie (Fender) Bailey, born 1920 in Lowndes, GA, passed away recently in Indian Trail, NC. Predeceased by her husband, Jack Bailey, and son, Hardy Bailey, she is survived by her daughter, LaVerne Bourn, son, Russell Bailey, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Blanche was laid to eternal rest beside her beloved husband Jack in Glen Haven Memorial Park in Winter Park, Florida.



Blanche was a devoted, loyal and loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to innumerable souls over her 98 years. Blanche and Jack personified the ideals of the Georgian rural traditions: intelligence, strength, diligence, love of family and kindness to neighbors and to all of those in need. Like her indomitable Mother Vicy, Blanche was gifted, courageous, strong, good-humored, fun-loving, kind to deserving souls, and a fierce defender of children, the weak, the elderly and all of those in need of protection. The Heavens have welcomed another Grand Angel, just as we must endure the loss of Her Grand Heart and Soul from this earth. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 13 to July 20, 2019