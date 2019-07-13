Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche Marie Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanche Marie Bailey Notice
Blanche Marie (Fender) Bailey, born 1920 in Lowndes, GA, passed away recently in Indian Trail, NC. Predeceased by her husband, Jack Bailey, and son, Hardy Bailey, she is survived by her daughter, LaVerne Bourn, son, Russell Bailey, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Blanche was laid to eternal rest beside her beloved husband Jack in Glen Haven Memorial Park in Winter Park, Florida.

Blanche was a devoted, loyal and loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to innumerable souls over her 98 years. Blanche and Jack personified the ideals of the Georgian rural traditions: intelligence, strength, diligence, love of family and kindness to neighbors and to all of those in need. Like her indomitable Mother Vicy, Blanche was gifted, courageous, strong, good-humored, fun-loving, kind to deserving souls, and a fierce defender of children, the weak, the elderly and all of those in need of protection. The Heavens have welcomed another Grand Angel, just as we must endure the loss of Her Grand Heart and Soul from this earth.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 13 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.