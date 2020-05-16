Bob Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bob Smith, 74, passed away May 6 due to complications from his battle with cancer. A devoted family man and grandfather, he will always be remembered as a gentle giant who hand-sculpted miniatures, avid fisherman, amateur thespian, lover of computer games, and master of design and construction. Bob was wise, selfless, strong, quick-witted, funny, direct, kind, caring, creative and above all else humble. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Formal funeral services in Atlanta will be postponed until the pandemic subsides. There are no plans for local services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved