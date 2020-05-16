Bob Smith, 74, passed away May 6 due to complications from his battle with cancer. A devoted family man and grandfather, he will always be remembered as a gentle giant who hand-sculpted miniatures, avid fisherman, amateur thespian, lover of computer games, and master of design and construction. Bob was wise, selfless, strong, quick-witted, funny, direct, kind, caring, creative and above all else humble. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Formal funeral services in Atlanta will be postponed until the pandemic subsides. There are no plans for local services.



