Brenda Alberts Pribell
Brenda Alberts Pribell, 82, of Orlando died on August 3rd, 2020. She was born February 6th, 1938 in Roselle, New Jersey to Yetta and Harry Alberts. Brenda worked as a fashion model in NYC's garment district before marrying in 1958 her husband Dr. Robert S. Pribell, with whom she fell in love when they were both teenagers.

Brenda is survived by her husband "Bobby" and their children Heidi, Richard and K.J., along with grandchildren Johanna and Joshuah Pribell.

In all that she pursued Brenda focused on excelling, whether it be cooking, investing in the stock market, or playing tennis, golf and bridge.

Brenda died peacefully at home in her sleep after suffering from cancer.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
