Bond, Brenda Jean, 69, of Oviedo, FL, after a staggering 4 month battle with cancer, departed this life to receive her eternal reward on March 30th, 2019. She was surrounded by her beloved family in the comfort of her home when she passed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, James Michael Bond. She is survived by her son Brent Bond (Kimberly), daughter Nicole Adams (Eric) son Nathan Bond (Anna), brother William Lehn, and sister Annette Plants. She also was adored by her grandchildren Emma, Eliza, Winston Adams and Ford, Ronan, and Baby Bond. A service of celebration will be held at 11am Monday, April 8th at Aloma Church, 1815 SR 436 Winter Park. Interment: Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando. Visitation: Sunday, April 7th, 5pm-7pm at Collison Family Funeral Home 3806 Howell Branch Rd. Winter Park. Those wishing to make donations in lieu of flowers may do so to Aloma Church; designating funds to the Single Mothers Emergency Fund.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019