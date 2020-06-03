Our beloved Brenda passed away on May 30th after a courageous battle with early-onset Alzheimers. Born in Vancouver on July 8th, 1960, Brenda was a world-traveler, living in Vancouver, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Montreal and Orlando by the time she'd finished high school. A member of the Tri Delta Sorority at UCF, she graduated with a degree in marketing and continued her travels in a 30 year career at Seaworld, Church Street Station, and Universal Studios, just to name a few. She lived with a genuine joie de vivre, and was devoted to the many good friends she accumulated wherever she went. Brenda is preceded by her parents David and Reina, and survived by her sisters, Gailanne Grosso and Linda Basich. Brenda will be remembered with a celebration of life near the ocean in Cocoa Beach, which she loved. Date and time TBD.



