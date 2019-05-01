Brian Edward Bauer, 52, of Westerville, OH and formerly of Florida, passed away unexpectedly late Sunday afternoon, April 28, 2019 at his residence.He was born May 19, 1966 in Fairview Park, Ohio to Edward George Bauer and Catherine Emily (Parrish) Bauer. Brian graduated from GlenOak High School and attended Kent State University for 2 years before graduating from Valencia College in Orlando, Florida with a degree in accounting. A financial advisor and former business owner of B & B Respiratory in Daytona Beach, Florida, Brian was an avid fan of hockey and football, especially the Columbus Blue Jackets and Ohio State Buckeyes. He liked to travel, collect sports autographs, and go to the movies. His greatest joy was being active and involved with his children's activities. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost 17 years, Pamela Kay (Manuel) Bauer; daughter, Morgan Elizabeth Bauer; son, Blake Edward Bauer; mother, Catherine Bauer of North Canton, OH; brothers, Bruce Christopher (Laurie) Bauer of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Christopher Dean (Jaclyn) Bauer of College Station, Texas, and Joseph William Bauer of Dublin; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; his canine companions Magic and Max. In addition to his father, Brian was preceded in death by his cousin Curtis Bauer. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5 – 7 pm at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware. The family will then host a reception in the Snyder-Rodman Community Room. A private family graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in Canton. Contributions in memory of Brian may be made to , 2545 Farmers Drive, Suite 300, Columbus, OH 43235. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Bauer family. To share a fond memory of Brian or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 1, 2019