Brian Passed away January 25th 2020, He recently turned 60. He leaves behind his wife Donna and Sister Patty, Brother in law Bill and his beloved Cat Lil B. Brian was a long time field superintendent for Modern Plumbing in Winter Springs where he worked on many projects in and around the Orlando area. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. His family has requested in lieu of flowers, please donate to Halifax Hospice in Ormond Beach 235 Booth Rd. Ormond Beach,FL 32174, or online at www.halifaxhealth.org
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020