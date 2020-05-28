Brian D. Strickland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
5/30/66 - 10/30/86

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

We knew little that morning that God was going to call your name.

You left us suddenly but you left behind so many memories.

Losing Brian leaves a heartache no one can heal.

Goodbyes are not the end, they simply mean we'll meet again.

We love and miss you –

Mom, Michelle, Brianne & Sterling

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved