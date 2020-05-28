5/30/66 - 10/30/86
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
We knew little that morning that God was going to call your name.
You left us suddenly but you left behind so many memories.
Losing Brian leaves a heartache no one can heal.
Goodbyes are not the end, they simply mean we'll meet again.
We love and miss you –
Mom, Michelle, Brianne & Sterling
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 28 to May 30, 2020.