Brian Burge, 28, of Bluefield, WV, formerly of Orlando died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his residence. Born May 3, 1990 in Orange County, FL, he was the son of Charles Newton Burge, III of Bluefield and Kathleen Ann Paul of Sarasota, FL. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Peggy Burge. Brian is survived by his parents; sister, Michelle Parks and husband Michael of Bluefield; brother, Raymond Lyles and companion Sherry Finley of Bluefield; maternal grandparents, Harold and Carol Paul of Sarasota, FL; niece, Ramona Parks; nephews, Niko Parks and Sean Lyles; aunts and uncles, Sharon and Jerry Linamen of Longwood, FL, and Steve and Debbie Paul of Bradenton, FL; and several cousins including Stephanie and Bart; and family friend, Kelly Heiner of Orlando, FL. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton, WV. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 noon until the service hour Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.seaverfuneralservice.com. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 2, 2019