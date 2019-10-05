|
Brian R. Petrie, 60, Winter Springs, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Born August 11, 1959, in New Hyde Park, NY, he is the son of William and the late Dorothy Petrie.
Brian was a competitive runner at Lyman High School and continued his love of running at Florida State University. As a young man, he also gained status as an accomplished marathoner and never settled for less than his best. Brian enjoyed cycling, swimming and working out daily, and helped shape many young athletes in running, swimming, and lacrosse. If he was not an authority on the sport he was coaching, he studied and researched, and asked questions of coaches he respected, so he could be the best coach possible. Brian was known for his selfless generosity, "telling it like he saw it" attitude, and his determination to not let anything hold him back from being the best he could be right to the end. He was also a passionate University of Texas fan and made sure his "Hook em Horns" flag was always flying.
Brian is survived by his father, William; his brother Dr. Glenn and (Susan) Petrie; his nephew, Matthew and (Shanelle) Petrie; niece, Kimberly and (Anthony) Zent; and great-nephew, Keagann.
At Brian's request, his body has been donated to science for the advancement of medicine. A Celebration of Life will take place in November or December and a preferred charity will be announced at that time. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Oviedo YMCA of Central Florida and VITAS Hospice.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019