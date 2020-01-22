|
Bristol Calvert "Cal" Conklin, 91, of Sanford, FL, was called to his heavenly home on Wed., Jan. 15, 2020, at Parkview Vitas Hospice Care Center in Winter Park, FL. He was born in St. Charles, IL on Nov. 25, 1928. He and his family relocated to Florida in 1963. He was President of Conklin, Porter & Holmes Engineers in Sanford, FL. Memorial Service: Sat., Jan. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a reception following, at Markham Woods Presbyterian Church, 5210 Markham Woods Rd.; Lake Mary, FL 32746. There is no public viewing. Cal is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis; sons, Charles (Maria) and Robert (Stephanie); daughter, Dr. Ruthann Conklin; granddaughter, Leslie Wheeler; brother-in-law, Richard Franke; other relatives, church family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Markham Woods Presbyterian Church; The Children's Home Society, 1900 N. Alafaya Trail; Suite 900; Orlando, FL 32826; or Meals on Wheels, 2801 S. Financial Court; Sanford, FL 32773.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020