Battalion Chief Brook Patrick Smith of Orlando, FL passed away on Friday March 8,2019. Born June 1,1980 and raised in Winter Haven, FL. Brook excelled in sports. In his younger years he was a competitive gymnast, he played football, placed second in state with wrestling and became the 1st male cheerleader in Polk County. His cheerleading earned him a scholarship at UCF with his team placing second in the national championships. He went on to be involved in an international cheerleading company and became a mentor to many and he was a sought after master of ceremonies at international cheerleading competitions. He traveled the world and made life-long friends wherever he went. Brook had a strong compassion for serving and helping others and he dedicated 15 plus years of service to Titusville Fire Department as a fireman paramedic reaching the rank of Battalion Chief. He also was dual-badged and served for 10 years as a Titusville Police S.W.A.T medic. Brook will always be remembered for his fun, enthusiastic attitude and passion for his calling and love of his fellow brother and sister firefighters and officers. Brook was a friend to all he met, a mentor to many with the ability to motivate and bring the best out in people. Brook loved his family and friends and all those who had the pleasure and honor of knowing him were touched in some wonderful way. Brook leaves behind his wife Kimberly Brooke Smith and two sons, Beckett Patrick(6) and Gabriel Boone(4), his paternal grandmother Barbara J. Smith, parents Dr Rick and Karen Smith, two brothers, Christopher Smith and his wife Jennifer and nieces Paige and Laurel, Kelley Smith and a sister Kacee Smith Swain and her husband Drew and nephew Mac. Brook, your light still shines and you will always remain with honor in the heart and minds of the many that loved you.The family will receive friends at 10:00am, Friday March 15, 2019 with funeral services following at 11:00am at Park Avenue Baptist Church in Titusville, FL. The family will also be receiving friends at 1pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 with funeral services following at 2:00pm at the Winter Haven Worship Center on Overlook Drive in Winter Haven.In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in the name of Brook Smith to IAFF Center of Excellence at 13400 Edgemeade Road, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary