Bruce Eugene Walton, MD (88) passed away on February 12, 2019 in Orlando.He is preceded in death by his infant son Andrew, his parents Loyd and Grace Walton, and his sister Shirley Fogliano.Bruce is survived by Nancy, his wife of thirty six years. Children Pamela(Greg)Feldman, Diana Dunn-Roberts, Anne(John)Alerding, PhD, Margaret(Nick)Macdonald, PhD, LCDR Robert Bruce(Claire)Walton, MD, Bret Traywick, and Kimberly(Richard)Rodgers.He is also survived by ten grandchildren.A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Luke's UMC on Apopka Vineland Rd.,Orlando. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Shepherd's Hope, 4851 S. Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, Fl 32819.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019