Bruce W. Edwards, Sr., age 85, of Orlando, Fl passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 at his home. The son of Ida Carpenter Edwards and Bruce Arnell Edwards, he was born on October 30, 1933. Mr. Edwards grew up in Branford, Fl and graduated high school in 1951. He proudly served his country in the Marines for two years and was honorably discharged in 1955.He started his insurance career with National Standard Life Ins. Co. in 1956 and was quickly promoted several times. He joined British Fidelity Assurance Ltd., Nassau, Bahamas as President in 1968 and managed operations in Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Granada and other Caribbean locales. He later served as President of Professional Ins. Corp., Jacksonville, Fl. Both companies were owned by Sammons Enterprises, a Dallas holding company. Mr. Edwards worked in management positions with several additional companies and retired in 1994. During his working years Bruce completed a BS Business Administration Management Degree, Magna Cum Laude from New York Institute of Technology at the Nova campus in Ft. Lauderdale. He later earned a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation from the American College of Bryn Mawr, PA. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Shinholster Edwards; sons Bruce W. Edwards Jr and Gregory Karl Edwards; Granddaughter Rachel Cooper; Sister Vauncile; Niece Katrina O'Steen; Nephews Noel and Paul Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his sisters Mary Evelyn Roqueta and June Sullivan and brother Herbert. Mr. Edwards was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Springfield, IL and was a former director of Junior Achievement. He was a prolific reader and also enjoyed movies.He will be missed by all who loved him and remembered as a southern gentleman, a loving husband and a wonderful father. A visitation will be held at 10 am on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Daniels Funeral Home, Branford, Fl with the funeral service immediately following at 11 am. He will be interred in Oak Grove Cemetery, Branford, Fl. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , 237 East Mark St., Orlando, FL 32806. Arrangements entrusted to Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 407-898-2561. www.careyhand.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 5, 2019