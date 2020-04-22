On Monday April 20, 2020, Bryan Joseph Schneider, loving son, brother, uncle and nephew, passed away at the age of 33. A resident of Maitland, Florida, Bryan was born October 21, 1986 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Darin Schneider and April (Brill) Pruett. A loyal Steelers fan, he was known for his culinary talents (including his famous BBB Hot Sauce), great taste in music, intelligence, thoughtfulness and hard-working attitude. Bryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Bob, his paternal grandparents Velma and Charles, and two uncles Bobby and Paul. He is survived by his parents Darin and April, brother Conner, sisters Autumn, Jessica (James) and Carmen (Aaron), niece Mia, nephew Kayden, grandmother Betty, aunts Robin (Mike) and Cindy, uncles Charles, Chris (Jennifer) and Jeff (Amanda) and several cousins. A life celebration will be planned in the future. The cremation will take place at Compassionate Cremations, 420 W. SR 434, Winter Springs, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bryan may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020.