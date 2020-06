Burt Thomas Logan Sr., 82, of DeLand, FL passed away June 19, 2020. Viewing will be June 25 at 5pm. Service will be June 26 at 10am at Baldwin-Fairchild in Altamonte Springs, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriner's Children's Hospital or, charity of choice . Full obit&condolences: baldwinfairchildeastaltamonte.com