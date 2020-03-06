|
Candy Overmyer, 64 passed away on March 3, 2020 in Apopka, Florida. Candy and her husband Mark lived in Longwood Florida for 26 years on Lake Brantley. Candy fought a tumultuous and brave battle against Leukemia and resulting Graft Versus Host Disease after she received a bone marrow transplant at The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington.
One of her first major accomplishments included her nomination of Student Body President at Bay High School in Bay Village, Ohio. Candy's professional career spanned more than 12 years at Watson Reality where she won many awards such as "Rookie of the Year", and "Top Producer." During her life, Candy fulfilled a lifelong dream and ran the N.Y. Marathon. Candy was also the lead organizer of the Orlando Opening Ceremonies for the 1994 FIFA World Cup.
Candy was constantly looking for an opportunity to help others. Not only did she donate to a variety of causes but she frequently gave in kindness and inspiration to everyone she met. Candy also served on the Board of Directors for Seminole Soccer Club. One of her favorite hobbies was sea shelling, and she truly cherished her family vacations to Boca Grande and Orcas Island.
Candy was a devoted Christian who knew she would be living for eternity in Heaven with Jesus Christ. Alas, she is now pain free and reunited with her parents Harvey and Betty Hayden and her Brother Greg Hayden.
Candy is the mother of three children, Christopher Overmyer (spouse Ryoko), Brandon Overmyer, and Karly Furtado (spouse Timothy), and grandchildren Emma and Abigail Furtado.
She is survived by her brothers Rod Hayden of Cleveland, Ohio and Bart Hayden of Dallas, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a direct donation to Fredhutch.org/memorial at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions, 335 E. State Road 434, Longwood, Florida 32750. A visitation time will take place from 2:00 - 3:00 PM, followed by the memorial service beginning at 3:00 PM.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020