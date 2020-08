6/12/1946 - 8/18/2018



I thought of you with love today. But that is nothing new.



I thought about you yesterday. And days before that too.



I think of you in silence. I often speak your name.



Now all I have is memories. And your picture in a frame.



Your memory is my keepsake. With which I'll never part.



God has you in his keeping. I have you in my heart



Your husband, Jerry



