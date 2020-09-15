1/
Carl August Benson Jr.
1924 - 2020
Age 95, passed away on Sept. 11th, 2020. He was born in West Palm Beach, Florida on Nov. 17, 1924 to Pauline Burns and Carl A. Benson Sr. Carl served in the US Navy during WWII. He retired from First Federal Savings and Loan in Orlando, Florida. Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Sara E. Benson. He is survived by his two sons, Curt A. Benson and Robert C. Benson; as well as four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A gathering will be held September 26, 2020 at 1517 Fish Creek Pt., Crystal River, FL 34429 at Noon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in his name.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
