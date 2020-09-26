1/1
Carl Bagwell
Carl "Buddy" Bagwell was born in Bastrop, Louisiana on July 21, 1937 and left us on September 20, 2020. He was a Veteran of the United Sates Army and Served as an honored member of the National Security Agency. He left behind his loving wife Nadine, son Eric Bagwell and wife Karen, daughter Tracy West and her husband Michael. He was also the proud papa to several grandchildren, Alaina West, Alex West, Katie West, Landon Trapp, Carson Trapp, Evan and Leah Bagwell. He is survived by his brothers Gene and Dennis Bagwell and his sisters Sue Walsh and Emma Bagwell. Carl enjoyed golfing and could be found on a golf course just about every weekend working on his game and enjoying friends. Carl was retired from a great career in the Telecommunications industry and settled down for retirement in Daytona Beach Florida where he enjoyed a wonderful life with the love of his life, Nadine. Carl and Nadine recently celebrated 61 joyous years of marriage. Friends and family alike will miss him dearly as Carl always left a positive impact on everyone he ever met and all who knew him well. We ask our Heavenly Father to watch over Carl as we know he is watching over us. He will always remain in our hearts! We will always love you sir!

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
