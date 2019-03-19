Carl Guerrina, 87, of Oviedo, FL, passed away on March 16 2019, at home surrounded by his beloved family. He was born in Englewood, NJ. He is survived by his dear wife, Janet (nee-Grossmann). During his career, Carl was Superintendent of Public Works in Englewood, NJ, Director of Public Works in Montclair, NJ, and a member of the Borough Council for Roseland, NJ. Upon retirement to Florida, Carl enjoyed spending time fishing on his boat, cooking, gardening, woodworking, raising birds and butterflies, and spending time with his large family. He is also survived by his children Kathe Lowery (Derek), Carl, Gail, Karen Gildea (Stephen), James & John, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Mario & Mary, and son Gary. His memory will live on in the lives of the many he touched.A celebration of life will be held at the Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home, 501 E. Mitchell Hammock Rd. Oviedo, FL 32765 407-366-8999. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 6 to 8 pm and on Wednesday March 20, 2019, at 10 am with services at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to (stjude.org). Immediately following, everyone is welcome to enjoy lunch Janet & Carl's home. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019