Dr. Carl "Sandy" Dann III, 88 passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. Sandy was born on May 9, 1932 in Orlando, Florida, and was known as one of the most entertaining storytellers. With candor, wit and deep passion, Sandy documented the challenges, conflicts, and celebrations of early Florida and his beloved Orlando.
Sandy attended Princeton Elementary in College Park, then attended and graduated from the Choate School in Connecticut with the honor of Cum Laude. He further pursued a Bachelor of Dentistry with honors, a Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) and a Master of Science in Orthodontics at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Sandy's clinical expertise and continued pursuit of higher education has allowed him to complete over 10,000 successful orthodontic cases.
Sandy was an avid hunter, diver, skier and sailor. He has traveled extensively with 15 trips to Africa, three to Mongolia, six all over Europe and has been to half of the countries in South America, He has sailed all of the seas, all the way to the South Pacific. He was the ultimate travel tour guide as he was extremely knowledgeable of the history of that specific location as well as entertaining. Sandy shared his adventurous Hemmingway-esque tales of hunting, fishing, sailing and exploring all over the world by publishing several books. His lighthearted delivery makes the most dreadful of circumstances humorous, as he recounts how he survived in each precarious dangerous situation.
One of Sandy's favorite places were the Abacos in the Bahamas. He loved "Bandito Point" and his custom-made boat, "Bandit". He mastered those waters and spent numerous vacations with his friends and showing his family the beauty that it had to offer. All of his children were expert snorkelers and divers. He was thrilled that his family maintained the property where they still enjoy to this day.
Once Sandy retired, he purchased and spent quite a bit of time in Uruguay where he loved to hunt birds and enjoy the serenity of a past generation. He was always at ease there and he loved the way the place made him feel.
Sandy was 3rd generation Orlando-an where both of his parents' families were a big part of the early development of Orlando. His mother's family, the Lawsons, settled here as well. The "Dann" family were responsible for the development and building of the Historic Dubsdread Golf Course located in College Park. Sandy experienced the then private golf club in the early days when some of the country's most famous golfers played, WWII pilots enjoyed R&R, and gambling was rampant.
He is survived by his sister; Joanie Dann, sons; Dr. Carl Dann IV, David Dann and Lawson Dann (Tracey), daughter; Carol Muscato (Michael), grandson; Brantley Muscato (Lindsay) and Braxton Dann, granddaughter; Riley Dann, great grandsons; Bucham Muscato and Michael Muscato, He is preceded in death by his wife's Nancy Dann, Barbara Dann and Sheila Dann, grandson; Lawson Dann Jr and daughters; Sandy Weeks Dann and Catherine Dann.
A Private family burial service will be held and in lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org) or to the charity of your choice in Sandy's name. For more information regarding the life and times of Sandy Dann, please check out his books, "The Hunt for Nirvana", "Sandy Dann's Orlando" and "Dreadful Errors in Judgement" which can be purchased at amazon.com.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.