Carl L. Wolary, Jr. was born April 19, 1940 in Melbourne, Florida to Carl and Harriett (Jones) Wolary.
He grew up in Cocoa, Florida and graduated in 1964 from North Georgia College. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army and served his country in the Vietnam War.
Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, he was on the Gemini and Apollo programs teams at Cape Canaveral, putting a man on the moon and bringing him safely back to Earth. After the space program, Carl had a successful telecommunications career.
Carl was a life-long outdoorsman, hunter, and fisherman. He was the senior member of the Rotary Club of Oviedo and served as piano player during the club's weekly meetings.
Carl passed away on February 14, 2020 at home.
He is survived by his wife Melissa Neptune of Oviedo, Florida; his daughter Anne Huntsinger (Brett); grandson Sam McCarty (Morgan), granddaughter Sophie, and great grandson Barrett McCarty; also his cousins Coral Bryant of Mount Dora, Florida, Ann Puig of Lebanon, Oregon and Donna Carver of Nashville, Tennessee.
A memorial service will be held Friday February 21 at 2 PM at the Canterbury Retreat in Oviedo. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Carl's name to Ducks Unlimited, where Carl was a lifelong member at https://ducks.org/memorial or 800-453-8257.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020