Carl Thomas Murphy passed at 93 years old on June 12,2019 in Sanford, FL. He was born on September 20, 1925 in Dothan, AL. After serving in the Navy, he attended Florida Southern University in Lakeland, FL. Then he started his 40 year career with Carrier air conditioning and retired as a regional manager. Shortly after, he went back into the workforce as a state manager for one of Carrier's biggest customers, Mitco water laboratories. After his second retirement, he went fishing and traveling the world full-time. His favorite destination was Ireland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Jessie Murphy, two brothers, Robert and James Murphy, and two sons, Mike And Tim. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Murphy, sister, Dinah Matthew, daughter, Carol Murphy and Susan Montanez, grandchildren, John, Scott, David, Julia, Sean, Rachel, Becca and Alex. Service at DeGusipe Funeral Home in Maitland on June 30th at 3:00pm. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 19 to June 23, 2019