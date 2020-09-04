Carlo Giovanetti, 92, our family patriarch, quietly passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1927, he was the oldest son of Italian immigrants, Gino and Rita Giovanetti. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann, and they celebrated 62 years of marriage until her death in 2013. Together they raised 7 children, Lea (Jack) Drew, John (Mary, deceased) Giovanetti, Lisa (Daniel, deceased) Hudspeth, Leslie (Mitchell) McCain, William (Jacqueline) Giovanetti, Lori (Ashley) Burleson, and Lani Rae Giovanetti (deceased as an infant). Family was Carlo's life and God continued blessing him adding 25 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. "…when I reach the end of my days a moment or two from now…I will consider my earthly existence to have been wasted unless I can recall a loving family…and earnest attempt to serve the God who made me." A private Catholic Mass will be held for the family.



