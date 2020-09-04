1/1
Carlo Giovanetti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlo Giovanetti, 92, our family patriarch, quietly passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1927, he was the oldest son of Italian immigrants, Gino and Rita Giovanetti. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann, and they celebrated 62 years of marriage until her death in 2013. Together they raised 7 children, Lea (Jack) Drew, John (Mary, deceased) Giovanetti, Lisa (Daniel, deceased) Hudspeth, Leslie (Mitchell) McCain, William (Jacqueline) Giovanetti, Lori (Ashley) Burleson, and Lani Rae Giovanetti (deceased as an infant). Family was Carlo's life and God continued blessing him adding 25 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. "…when I reach the end of my days a moment or two from now…I will consider my earthly existence to have been wasted unless I can recall a loving family…and earnest attempt to serve the God who made me." A private Catholic Mass will be held for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 4, 2020
To Lisa and all the Giovanetti family though I didn't know your dad very well we were Carriage Hill neighbors for many years. My thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Bob Andriano
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved