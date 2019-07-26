|
Jesus took Carlyle Francis Lamkin home on July 25, 2019, he was 79. With his passing from this world, heaven gained a veteran, a patriot, and a hero. Carlyle was a decorated Navy NCO who earned the Bronze Star for his heroic actions to save others while wounded himself and under hostile fire; he earned the Purple Heart for those wounds sustained during the attack on the U.S.S. Liberty. Carlyle went on to become a decorated police officer for the city of Hialeah, FL; ultimately earning Officer of the Year honors in a career that he loved and was deeply devoted to. A widower, Carlyle was preceded in death by his wife, Claudia Michelle Lamkin, and his legacy is a close and loving family. He is survived by his children, Johnny, Ronnie, Trisha Rowe, Billy, and Cody; his grandchildren Brent, Chris, Karabeth, Ryan, Jaden, and Abigail; and his great-grandchildren, Maggie, Tessa, Carson, Judah, Murphee, and Archer. He is firmly and eternally now in God's embrace.
All those wishing to pay tribute to Carlyle, please donate as you are able to Hospice of the Comforter in his name. Those people are awesome. Donations may be made at Hospice House, c/o Hospice of the Comforter, 480 W. Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 or by going to www.AdventHealth.com/Hospice.
