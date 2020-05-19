Carmen Boutwell Seney
Deltona/Orange City; passed away May 16th at age 97. Survivors are son, Gary (Linda) Seney; daughter Valerie (Lee) Freeman; grandchildren: Steve (Michelle) Freeman; Tim (Shasta) Freeman; Rod (Caryn) Seney; and Russ Seney. There are 5 great grandchildren. Born in Pine Hill, AL with 7 siblings (all deceased.) Graduated high school at age 16 and Catholic nursing school/hospital at 19. 2nd LT. U.S. Army Nurse Corp. during WWII as Surgical nurse. Retired RN serving in Orlando. Avid golfer with numerous trophies, club championship, and hole in one. Volunteer with suicide prevention in Orlando, 30 yrs at Debary nursing home where she organized a ceramics class. Faithful member of the United Methodist Church in Orlando and Deltona where she served on every committee and board position over the years. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of Volusia/Flagler-Thrift Shop, 876 Saxon Blvd, Orange City, FL 32763.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 19 to May 22, 2020.
