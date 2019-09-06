|
Carol Ann Taggart, 77, passed away on September 2, 2019 at her home in Belle Isle with her family by her side. She bravely battled Multiple Sclerosis for 54 years with amazing positivity and strength. Carol was born on October 30, 1941 to Thomas and Lois Pears in Erie, PA. In 1963 she graduated with honors from Ohio Northern University and was a registered pharmacist. In college, she met her husband John Taggart, they were married on September 11, 1965. John was drafted to the Navy base in Orlando and they relocated in 1970 with their only child, Mary Ann.
Despite her physical challenges, Carol was always on the go. She loved to meet new people and reminisce about her glory days in college where she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Pharmacy was her passion and her favorite memory was filling prescriptions for Ohio State football coach Woody Hayes.
Carol was a member of the Rotary Club of Orlando and the Republican Women's Club. She and John have been Orlando Magic season ticket holders since 1989 and loved going to games. She was an avid college football fan, always rooting for her beloved Ohio State Buckeyes and hometown team UCF Knights.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. John Taggart, daughter, Mary Ann (Jack) White, and granddaughter, Haley Paige White. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Linda. She will also be dearly missed by her canine companion Bob.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday October 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org. Support event participant Steve Taggart who dedicates his annual bike ride to his Aunt Carol and many other friends affected by MS. http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/stevetaggartMS150-2019
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019