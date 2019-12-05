|
Carol Hollingsworth Eldridge Filomena, 85, of Ooltewah, TN passed away on December 2nd, 2019. She was born on October 28th, 1934 to the late Vernon C. Hollingsworth and Abbie Bernice Harrison in Arcadia, FL.
She grew up in Arcadia before leaving to attend high school at Forest Lake Academy in Apopka, FL. She then attended college at Southern Missionary College in Collegedale, TN and graduated from La Sierra College in Loma Linda, CA with a degree in elementary education. After graduation, she taught elementary school. Later in life, she obtained her Master's degree in Special Education at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida and subsequently taught children with learning disabilities.
Carol enjoyed travelling, was a voracious reader, and had an insatiable curiosity and zest for life. She enjoyed walking in nature, flower arranging, gardening, and creative crafting. She never met a stranger and was always interested in learning as much about them as possible. She was an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and led singles and senior ministries for many years. She also went on several mission trips to various parts of the world. She is remembered for her generosity and the joy she brought to others through giving thoughtful cards on special occasions and tokens of friendship and appreciation.
Carol is survived by her sons, Greg (Hilary) Eldridge of Cumming, GA and Cary (Terrie) Eldridge of Mt. Vernon, TX; her daughter, Debra (Ronald) Amick of Alpharetta, GA; her sister, Nancy Sue Turner of Moultrie, GA; six grandchildren: Aaron, Jaimie, Michael, Autumn, Chase, and Brooke; and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Anthony Filomena, and brother Vernon Clyde Hollingsworth, Jr.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2865 SE Ami Dr, Arcadia, FL 34266 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM. A funeral will follow at 3:00 PM, with interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
