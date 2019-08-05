Home

Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
279 S Central Ave
Umatilla, FL 32784
(352) 669-2146
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
279 S Central Ave
Umatilla, FL 32784
Carol L. (Floren) Gurganus

Carol L. (Floren) Gurganus Notice
Carol L Gurganus, 79, of Altoona Florida passed away on Monday July 15, 2019. She was born in Brockton Ma. In her adult life Carol lived in Vero Beach, Orlando, Virginia and her coastal home in Sneads Ferry, NC. Carol loved the Ocean.

Carol was a wife, mother, homemaker and a Christian.

She is survived by her sons: Alan (Stacy) Floren, John (Shelly) Floren; and her daughter Terri Plye; her brothers: Arthur Winnett and Dennis (Ellie) Winnett; five Grand Children, two great grandchildren and her beloved cat Kitty.

Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband: Al Gurganus; son: Dale Floren; brothers: Steve and Frank Winnett; father: Arthur Winnett; and mother: Eleanor Chandlor.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday August 10th 2019 at Beyers Funeral Home Chapel in Umatilla, Florida. Online condolences may be made at www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Umatilla, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2019
