|
|
Carol Lynne Bradway Lawless
Carol Lynne Bradway Lawless was born on February 20, 1936 to parents Joseph and Miriam Bradway in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Carol fought a valiant battle, but succumbed to the complications associated with lung cancer on Friday June 14, 2019 in Altamonte Springs, Florida.
She is survived by her 8 children, 18 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and her brother Joseph F. Bradway Jr. And sister Camille Drake.
Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11AM at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Altamonte Springs, to be followed by a reception at the Parish Life Center, immediately thereafter.
DeGusipe Funeral Home in Maitland will be handling all services.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 17 to June 18, 2019