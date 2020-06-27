Caroline Elizabeth English, age 93, passed away peacefully June 22, 2020, in Lecanto, Florida. Caroline previously lived in Orlando, Florida from 1961 to 2015. Caroline was born March 25, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of Harold Wilcox Gibson and Bess Mabley Gibson (Howland). After graduating from High School in 1945 Caroline enlisted in the US Cadet Nurse Corps and attended St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit, graduating as a Registered Nurse in September 1948. This led to a lifetime Nursing career working in private practices in Orlando as well as working in various Orlando Hospitals - Holiday Hospital, ORMC and Sand Lake Hospital. After retiring she enjoyed playing bridge regularly, golfing, sewing, knitting, crocheting and traveling to visit family in Michigan, Arizona, Vermont and California. She was often recognized and remembered by former patients for her kind care and sweet fun-loving personality.
Caroline married George Edward English (USAF) in Howell, Michigan which led to many life-long friendships while making homes for her family in Texas, Washington, Alberta Canada, Maine, Massachusetts and finally McCoy AFB Orlando, Florida. They were divorced in 1975. George, a Decorated Viet Nam War Veteran, preceded her in death in 1998.
Caroline was also preceded in death by her parents Harold Gibson and Bess Kalmerton (Gold-Star Mother), Step-Father and WWI Veteran E. Stilson Kalmerton, Brother Richard Charles Gibson, US Navy seaman during WWII, killed in action January 1945, Gulf of Leyte, Phillippines, and Sister June Maude Parke (Gibson) May 1999 and her Husband John P. Parke, Sr. Feb. 2004.
Caroline leaves behind two Sons and two Daughters: Peter J. Hamlett and his wife Margaret of Richland, MI, Grand-daughter's Corinn Wooster of East Lansing, MI and Monica Hamlett of Emeryville, CA; David R. English of Sneads, FL, Grand-daughter's Elizabeth English and Jennifer English; Marti C. English and her husband John J. Gray of San Ramon, CA; Laurie A. English of Lecanto, FL, Grand-daughter Jessica M. Holbrook and Great-Grandson Ethan Holbrook-Palker of Jeffersonville, VT, Grand-daughter Hillary A. Holbrook and Great Grand-daughter Camilla Amburn-Holbrook of Wilmington, NC. "Aunt Carey" is also remembered dearly by her many nieces and nephews.
Following cremation Caroline will be interred with her family in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Howell, Michigan at a future date. If desired, donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, 1.800.272.3900, or alz.org.
She will be in our hearts forever….
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.