Caroline White Bell, 97, passed away peacefully in Mobile, AL on March 28, 2019. Born April 23, 1921 in Colerain, NC, she was predeceased by her parents, Ruth F. White and William E. White; and by her husband, Garland E. "Buddy" Bell, to whom she was married for more than 60 years.She is survived by her children, William E. "Bill" Bell (Teresa) of Wilmington, NC, Carol Bell Sharp (Bob) of Mobile, AL; grandchildren, Leslie Sharp Johnston (Rob), Patricia Bell Shuford, Joshua E. Bell, and Stanley W. Sharp (Mardie); eight great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Durant Bell and wife, Laura; six nephews, a niece and cousins.Caroline was a 1937 graduate of Colerain High School, Colerain, NC and a 1941 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she majored in education. Caroline lived most of her adult life in Winter Park, FL where she was a teacher in 4th grade and gifted education at Lakemont Elementary School. Her later years were spent in Wilmington, NC and for the past two years she resided in Mobile, AL. Caroline valued education and was always encouraging others to work hard and learn more. She loved her family and her friends, her church, and her God and was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 – "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."A memorial service will be held in the chapel of First United Methodist Church of Winter Park on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m., where Caroline was a member for over 60 years. A reception for friends and family will follow in the fellowship hall.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the mission team at First United Methodist Church of Winter Park, 125 N. Interlachen Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789. Expressions of condolence for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com. Hughes Funeral Home, Daphne, AL, is assisting the family. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 21, 2019