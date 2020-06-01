Carolyn Dugoff Gardner,78 years old, passed away surrounded by family on May 30, 2020. She lived in Orlando, Florida.
She was preceded by her husband of over 40 years, Alan Paul Gardner, Bessie Ettinger Dugoff (mother), Benjamin Dugoff (father), Howard Jay Dugoff (brother) and Bryan Riga (grandson).
She is survived by her children-Debbie (Dave) Torrance, Jeffrey (Sue) Rosner, Jonathan (Marie) Gardner and Debbie Gardner Riga; her grandchildren- J.T. (Lauren) Torrance, Matthew Torrance, Taylor Rosner, Joshua Rosner, Anna Scott Gardner, Claudia Gardner, Lauren (Tanner) Stokes, Matthew Riga, Zachery Riga and Justin Tasso-Riga; her great grandchildren - Evelyn Torrance and Samantha Stokes; as well as lifelong friends -Millie and David Glassman, "adopted" daughter - Stephanie Glasser and all her dear friends in Reunion, Florida.
Carolyn was born and grew up in Yonkers, NY, moved to South Carolina in the 1970s and retired to Orlando, Florida 10 years ago. She spent most of her working life in the textile industry but enjoyed retirement best of all. She had an amazing sense of humor that was often unfiltered, and she was the life of any party. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her friends and family and working on her tan at the beach. Like her favorite romance novels and Hallmark movies, she will live happily ever after in the hearts of all who knew her.
Donations may be made to your favorite charity.
She was preceded by her husband of over 40 years, Alan Paul Gardner, Bessie Ettinger Dugoff (mother), Benjamin Dugoff (father), Howard Jay Dugoff (brother) and Bryan Riga (grandson).
She is survived by her children-Debbie (Dave) Torrance, Jeffrey (Sue) Rosner, Jonathan (Marie) Gardner and Debbie Gardner Riga; her grandchildren- J.T. (Lauren) Torrance, Matthew Torrance, Taylor Rosner, Joshua Rosner, Anna Scott Gardner, Claudia Gardner, Lauren (Tanner) Stokes, Matthew Riga, Zachery Riga and Justin Tasso-Riga; her great grandchildren - Evelyn Torrance and Samantha Stokes; as well as lifelong friends -Millie and David Glassman, "adopted" daughter - Stephanie Glasser and all her dear friends in Reunion, Florida.
Carolyn was born and grew up in Yonkers, NY, moved to South Carolina in the 1970s and retired to Orlando, Florida 10 years ago. She spent most of her working life in the textile industry but enjoyed retirement best of all. She had an amazing sense of humor that was often unfiltered, and she was the life of any party. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her friends and family and working on her tan at the beach. Like her favorite romance novels and Hallmark movies, she will live happily ever after in the hearts of all who knew her.
Donations may be made to your favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.