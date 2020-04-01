|
Carroll N. "Jack" Fletcher, 73, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Odessa. He was born December 8, 1946 in Andalusia, Alabama to the late Bobbie Jean (Kimbro) Thompson and Carroll Nolan Fletcher, Sr.
Jack married Suzanne Smisek on July 19, 1975 in Orlando, Florida. They moved to Jal, NM in 1979 where they resided until their final move to Odessa in 1992.
He was a Captain in the US Army and served as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War. Jack spent some time working as a surgical assistant but he made a career for himself doing oilfield related sales and service. He enjoyed everything from car racing when he was young to boxing at the Orlando Sports Stadium to roping in New Mexico. He was always willing and eager to try new things. He was a member of the VFW and the Jal Country Club.
Jack is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Suzanne Fletcher of Odessa, TX; son, Andrew Fletcher of Jal, NM; daughter, Stacy Fletcher of Rockford, MI; and brother, Sidney Allen Eunice of Melbourne, FL.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020