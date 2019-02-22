Catherine F. Ballance, age 87, of Winter Park, FL, passed away on February 20, 2019. Born in Glen Cove, NY on July 23, 1931. She moved to Florida in 1965 from Port Washington, NY. Mrs. Ballance was a retired Administrative Assistant. She was Roman Catholic and a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Winter Park, FL. She belonged to the Woman's Club of Winter Park, Winter Park Coterie and the Irish American Cultural Society of Central FL. She is preceded in death by her husband, William K. Ballance, her parents Jeremiah and Catherine Foley, and brother, William Foley. She is survived by daughter, Maureen Bowman (Tom) of Fern Park, FL, sons, Michael Sammis and Patrick Sammis of Winter Park, FL, and brother, Jay Foley (Agnes) of Bay Shore, NY. She was "Nana" to granddaughters, Stephine Sammis, Victoria Hill (Tyler), Siobhan Bowman, Keeley Bowman and Kendall Sammis, and great-grandchildren, Tayden, Haylee and Hunter.Gathering will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3-5 PM at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home Goldenrod. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Winter Park, FL. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019