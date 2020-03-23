|
|
On Saturday, March 21, 2020, Catherine "Kay" Flanagan passed away at the age of 88. Kay was born on September 15, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY to Catherine and John Connors. On December 27, 1952 she married William "Bill" Flanagan, the love of her life. They had a long and happy marriage. She was a member of Discovery Church Orlando. Kay was preceded in death by her husband Bill and daughter Cathy. She is survived by her children Marianne Flanagan, Rev. Bill Flanagan, Maureen Flanagan Jenkins; grandchildren Melissa Powell and her husband, Robert, Cathy Jenkins, Sean Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Bradley and Bailey Powell; sister, Eleanor Blieka and her husband George, brother, Jim Connors and his wife Grace, sister, Noreen Melvin. There will be a celebration of life held at a future date to be determined. To leave a condolence message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerOrlando.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020