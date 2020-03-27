Home

Catherine "Helen" Harris (Grubert) passed away peacefully on the morning of March 24, 2020.

Helen, born April 11, 1932, was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a gentle soul with the best sense of humor. She had a love for reading, game shows, and talent shows. Helen cherished her family greatly.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Charles William Harris, father Joseph Grubert, mother Eleanor Maxwell Grubert, brother Joseph Grubert and sister Delores Oettel. She leaves behind to treasure her memory, daughter Dianne Abbott Bridges, son Stephen Harris, sister Patricia Hazelgrove, brother Robert Grubert, four precious grandchildren and six adored great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for immediate family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to cancer research.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
