Catherine Irene Cotner, 87, of Orlando, Florida passed away on February 5, 2019. She was born in Williamsport, PA, and moved to Central Florida in 1958. She was employed by Martin Marietta before becoming self-employed for over 30 years and opening up several boutiques in Orlando, Boutique of Beauty. Catherine was very involved all of her life in the Catholic Community, was an avid reader, enjoyed card playing, square dancing and pool aerobics. She was a member of The Red Hat Society, and the Elks and Moose Lodge. She also was an affiliate and judge for Miss Florida Pageant. She is survived by her loving children, James N. Cotner and Teresa M. McChesney; grandchildren, Lindsey M. Rackley and Joshua J. Waite; and 2 great grandchildren, Kalia R. Waite and Cadence R. Waite. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Harry E. Cotner who passed away in 2007. Funeral Mass will be conducted on February 11, at 10am at St. James Cathedral DownTown Orlando. Family will receive friends from 9am until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The or The Orlando Lutheran Towers Foundation. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 8, 2019