Branham, Catherine Lucille "Lucy", 84, of Winter Park, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020, with her family by her side. Born March 3, 1935 in Opp, Alabama, Lucy was the daughter of the late Frederick Mordecai Lyon and Catherine Lucille (Mizell) Lyon. She was a proud descendent of David Mizell, Jr. and his family, the first settlers in what is now Winter Park.
Lucy was predeceased by the love and light of her life, John T. "Jack" Branham Jr, her devoted husband of 59 years. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara DeBartolo and husband Tom of Casselberry, daughter Dorothy "Debi" Branham Lane and her husband Mike of Conway, NH, daughter Cathy Howard Harrell and her husband Mike of Orange Park, stepson John T. "Tom" Branham III and his wife Pam of Boulder, CO, sister Mary Sheeran Lyon of Dunedin and four grandchildren, Isabella Branham, Brian Branham, Tyler Branham and Robert Boswell and his wife Caroline. Lucy is also predeceased by her son Robert McIntosh Howard, her granddaughter Sarah Blan Boswell and her sister, Linda Mizell Lyon
Lucy was a talented artist and loved to collect and support the arts. She was a founding member of Council of 101, serving as the second president in 1967 and was recently recognized as an honorary member. She enjoyed playing golf with family and friends and was a former member of The Country Club of Orlando, Bay Hill Country Club, and Highlands Country Club in North Carolina. In her later years, bridge became her game of choice, and she achieved "Life Master" status. During her lifetime, Lucy was involved in many organizations including Kappa Delta Sorority, The Rosalind Club of Orlando, Junior Service League of Winter Park, Orlando Women's Golf Association and Highlands Country Club Ladies' Golf Association.
It was her marriage to Jack that brought Lucy the most joy. They celebrated their weekly anniversary every Thursday and Jack kept count of the exact number of weeks they were married (3,083). For as long as his hands could write, Jack left Lucy a daily love letter, they referred to each other as "Huzzum" and "Bride" and their song was Till. In good times and bad, they were by each other's side.
Lucy's presence will be missed by her family and friends. The belief that Lucy has left us to join her beloved Jack in Heaven, forever embraced, brings comfort to those who knew and loved her.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020