Catherine Maher, 70, of Orlando, Florida passed away on August 21, 2020 after an extended illness.
Cathy was born in Florida to parents, Thomas and Deane. After completing her Master's Degree, at Florida State University, she began her career as a Speech Pathologist with Orange County Public Schools. She soon joined the Florida Easter Seal Society where she grew within the organization culminating with seven years as Regional Executive Director. Upon leaving that position, she explored her passion for medicine attending the University of New England completing 85 credit hours toward a Doctor of Osteopathy. Later in her career, she became a Cerner EMR Consultant/Teacher for the healthcare industry. Most recently Cathy supported the program at the Ann Wigmore Natural Health Institute in Puerto Rico.
Cathy is survived by brother, Michael (Diane), niece, Michele, nephew, Steven (Wendy), grand-nephew, Michael, grand-niece Ivie, sister, Patricia, sister, Theresa, stepson Eugene and grandson Oliver.
A celebration of life for Catherine will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice
.