|
|
Catherine (Kay) Yurko (née Ewanishan) 93, widow of Michael Yurko, passed away at her Bay Hill home on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She was an extraordinary mother of six caring children, twelve grandchildren and seven great -grandchildren. An avid golfer, she won the Bay Hill President's Cup at age 80 and happily enjoyed wine lunches with her golfing girlfriends. An accomplished Ukrainian cook and much appreciated baker of cookies and breads for family and friends, she will always be remembered for her dancing soul, generosity, quick wit and laughter. Donations to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 18, 2019